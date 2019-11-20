By Scott Lenox

Well hello again! The wind has been blowing pretty ferociously for the past several days, but today it decided to let up long enough to let some boats get out in the ocean. It will be a short-lived window of opportunity as the wind looks to blow again starting tomorrow, but we’ll take what we can get this time of year. The wind seemed to have an adverse effect on wreck and reef fishing in just a short time as the bottom fishing fleet had a tough time of it today. They were still able to get on some fish, but now the plan will shift to longer trips that have to get deeper in the ocean.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a decent day of sea bassing today, but it wasn’t without a challenge as the spiny dogfish have moved into the area.

And then, one day, the ocean was different.

Oh Boy.

A most unwelcome guest has moved in..

Dropped our blocks and reef pyramid and kept paddling.

When I circled my first stop I was a bit surprised not to see swarms of cbass as we have been fishing over for months. Perhaps big blues around keeping the sea bass down?

Yeah, um, No.

Spiny Dogfish.

Scoundrels!

Hit a bunch of spots. Anchor, catch, dogs move in – anchor comes up..

Our best spot of the day was a block pile we built.

O-dark thirty time we got in. That’s it for regular 8 hr trips. Will have to have weather for 11 trips from here on out.

I anticipate we’ll do fine a bit further off.

High-hook today was Scott Shockley of Punta Gorda FL w/13 – John Russell from Elkton MD won the pool money – Jake Pilkerton, an OC local, won a haircut and a year’s supply of shaving cream & razors! Also pictured in the group snap are Mark Pugh & Mark Dazevedo both from Elkton MD – Steve Hawk of Parkton MD – Richard Gunion of Wash DC – Eddie Morris of Roselle MD – & Roger Cebula of OCMD.

New addition to the Fish in OC fleet Fish Bound with Captain Kane Bounds and mate Kevin Twilley had a trip on the rip today looking for bottom dwellers. Captain Kane reported that they didn’t see a bend until 11 AM, but they were still able to scratch out a nice day with tautog up to nine pounds.