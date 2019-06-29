A Nice Blue and A Couple of First White Marlins

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

One more stop and I am on my way home! The family and I have had a blast on our Alaska vacation, but I am certainly ready to get home and do some flounder fishing and get to work on some Fish in OC and Hooked on OC projects. I’ve been foaming at the mouth as I’ve reported OC catches this week and now I’m ready to be home and partake myself. I’ve got one more Daily Angle to do from abroad tomorrow sometime and then it’s back to our regularly scheduled program.

Howard Insley Todd III sent in a pic reporting that he and Jaime Brown took a few kids out on the “Decoy” and showed them a good time. The kids did a great job helping to catch some yellwofin tuna, a nice mahi, six bluefish, and Trenton Todd and Juliana Brown both released their first white marlin.

If you or someone you know catches their first white marlin out of Ocean City this summer they can get a certificate for their catch from Fish in OC and the Mayor and City Council of Ocean City by filling out this simple form. First White Marlin Form

I got a great shot from my buddy Scotty Peters today of an estimate 500 pound blue marlin that he and the crew released yesterday while fishing offshore of Ocean City.

The tuna bite in the offshore canyons was off today, but Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker was still able to find two nice yellowfin and added this beauty of a 37 pound golden tilefish while deep dropping.

David Nolan sent me a couple of shots of some yellowfin tuna that he caught with Bill Krug while fishing the east wall of the Baltimore Canyon.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported another fussy bite today, but still had some folks catch some quality sea bass.

Hi Scott,

Another ultra-fussy bite today. Derned if some clients didn’t get the job done though. Had some pretty ones!

Terry Swope of Slanesville WV won today’s pool with a 20.5 inch knothead sea bass caught on clam; even beating out some flounder.

Jay Bernstein of Potomac MD put on a clinic. Here he and fishing neighbor Jake Dillon of Ardsley NY show off a couple of their keepers.

In the group snap are Bob Houser Of Carlisle PA – Carson Strong of Millville DE – Dan Schworn of Ocean Pines MD – Tony Rinaldi If Silver Spring MD – Claude Nash of OC MD – Ron Deam of Annapolis MD – and Bob Bates of Bishopville MD.

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm experienced a fussy bite today too, but just like Captain Monty, Captain Chris was able to put some clients on some nice fish.

TJ Gaston, Reading PA, Sue Van Why, Poconos PA, Mike Tyson, Saylorsburg PA, and Andy Schultz of Kent Island had a great time fishing on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Gardner. Sue’s flounder was the largest at 18″, 2 lb 4 oz.