A Pair of Fat Ones Today

By Scott Lenox

It was yet another beautiful day on the ocean today….hot on land, but beautiful on the ocean. It was a great day to be fishing!

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound reports that flounder fishing has been a little tough this summer, but he has been catching some decent fish. Today, long time customer Lee Vincent found two great fish of 25.75″ that was 6.4 pounds and 27″ and 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Captain Shawn Gibson and his crew on Reel Current have had a pretty good yellowfin tuna bite on the troll lately and today was no different. They put some stud fish in the box and missed a chance at a marlin as well.

Kevin McNelis and his crew had a great day of floundering over ocean structure with a limit of nice fish and a few triggers.

The Tortuga had a couple of good trips in the bay today with keeper flounder for lucky anglers on both.

Michael Shehorn caught this fat 18.5″ flounder in the west channel on the Fish in OC Deadly Double before heading back home to Dover.

Anglers on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina enjoyed some good summer fishing on today’s trip pulling several good sea bass over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another gorgeous day in at the ocean today and the fish cooperated too.

Another gorgeous day off there. Tomorrow too looks like. Have open spots..

Nearly mirror calm this morning; Brooke, a local, dropped our reef blocks and a small pipe unit at Dr. Berger’s Reef. We pressed on.

Tried a couple spots for mahi – no joy. Sea bass bite was fine though. Lots of weeding through smalls, but some dandies in there too. Lots of doubleheaders. Right decent day of catching. Outstanding really.

Devin, also a local, boxed today’s pool winner while Ryan took highhook for the day just three shy his 15 fish limit.

I won’t mention any names, but the real high hook was the fellow who dropped his rod overboard. Some kind of luck there. We caught it back in a just a few minutes. Strip the reel, wash and oil – good to go. Happy ending to what would have been decades of razing and a trip to the tackle shop.

Cheers

Monty

