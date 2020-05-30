A Surprise Visitor from the North

By Scott Lenox

It certainly was warm and humid today in and around Ocean City, and unfortunately the wind was blowing too. It made things a little rough in the bay and ocean and I don’t think many boats made the long run to the tunas because of the seas. The wind looks to blow tomorrow too and because of the forecast the 11th Annual Ocean City Marlin Club Memorial Day Tournament has been cancelled. That’s a reel bummer as lots of us were looking forward to some fishing competition after a long hiatus. The good news is that most of the other summer tournaments are on schedule and we’ll see what restrictions we have to deal with when they arrive.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was able to get out to the ocean today and put his anglers on some more good sea bass fishing. Captain Monty also had an angler catch a pollock on today’s trip that makes the third pollock that I’ve seen this year. Pollock are very common in the northern Atlantic off of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, etc., but we don’t see many of them here. I image that the cool water temperatures are welcoming for them and that’s why we’ve seen a couple.

Tied her loose this AM into a radar/running lights/fog signals sort of morning. Inlet’s entrance was atrocious in a hard ebb with a SE heave pushing in opposition.

Once clear of that, however, I again found the ocean very fishable. What wind we had barely roused a white cap. SSE breeze pushed slowly up to 18.5 knots while rolling on the compass to SSW time we pulled our final anchor to head for home.

The NorthWest Fishing Club found today’s bite much more robust than the last several days. Hope that continues into tomorrow. Lots of action w/throwbacks – several clients limited while others were in double digits.

Allen Bosley took everyone’s pool money. With such light crowds we’ve been running a $20.00 pool. Half goes to the heaviest sea bass & half goes into our daily Reef Raffle 50/50 drawing.

Brian Kurth of Baltimore shows off a keeper double. Brian & Allen Bosley, also from Baltimore, and Derrek Lester of Severna Park show off some good keeper males in spawning color. Steve Seitz of Hanover MD caught good fish on a stingsilver jig. John Appleton holds one of very few pollock we’ll see this year—they’re common from Cape Cod north. And President Mark Kurth shows off a good keeper..

Cheers All,

Monty

Lance Crampton was fishing with Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service this afternoon when he caught and released this nice 39″ striper. Captain John had lance casting outside of the south jetty when the big rockfish jumped on. Remember the silly coastal regulations for striped bass…..one fish per person from 28″ to less than 35″.