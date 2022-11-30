By Scott Lenox
Posted on November 29th, 2022
VIDEO
Mother Nature has got us on land more than on the water lately and that continues for the next couple of days. Thankfully things were calm enough today for some of the bottom fishing fleet to get out.
Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a slow start to today’s trip, but by the end things had added up nicely with plenty of sea bass and some flounder around the rail.
Still got some tog and rockfish around the OC inlet. Subscribe to our YouTube and check out the vid!
VIDEO
