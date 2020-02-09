By Scott Lenox

Tomorrow is the 9th and final day of the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA and though I’m having a great time and talking to lots of folks that want to Fish in OC, I’m ready to come home ……that’s all I have to say about that.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was good for another fishing report today and was glad to get back on the water after a hearty gale.

Nearshore ocean was blown flat by yesterday’s westerly gales. Flat-flat calm. We didn’t find similarly calm waters once we got off a’ways. Even with an 8 AM departure wesy wind was still 20+ knots as I anchored the first piece. Sure fell out though. Come 12 knots by 11am.

Bite wasn’t great. Nor was it terrible.

Caught a few keepers and even more throwbacks most everywhere we anchored.

Rey Muniz, a skilled Jersey togger, took everyone’s pool money with his 21.75 in female that he tagged and released.

Tommy Lee of Queens also let a good fish go.

David Hoang of Clarksburg MD boated a pollock – odd for these parts, especially on crab.

Ryan Martin of Lancaster PA got to tag his first ever tog – an undersized female we might learn from.

Dae Yoon of Korea kept a good male.

Also pictured in the group snap are Ramon Montoya of Alexandria VA – James Jeung from Baltimore – & Jong Lee…

