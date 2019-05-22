All Smiles

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a little windier today than expected, but overall it was nice and by this evening the wind had laid out nicely. Tomorrow’s forecast is beautiful with temps in the 70s, sunny skies and light winds. The forecast for the weekend looks good too so I think it’s going to be a busy one.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a new family of anglers on board today and although conditions weren’t ideal he put them on some fish and showed them a great time. Captain Jason put them on some short rockfish, flounder and some nice bluefish. It’s always nice to put junior anglers on fish and you can tell by their expressions that they had a great time and I’m sure they’ll be back.

When I got an email from Captain Monty Hawkins today I knew that he either had a very good day or a not great day. Unfortunately it was the latter, but he was still able to put his anglers on some nice fish on a short day.

Hi Scott,

Me thinks the forecast I was leaning on was a bit optimistic. Supposed to be Gusts to 20 – instead a steady 25.

Supposed to start falling out by 11.. Yeah, that didn’t happen either!

But the Dagone sea bass sure put on a show. Although I cut the day short and gave partial credits toward another day, we still had guys just short of their limit—have had 10 hour trips w/less fish!

Have lots of room Thursday and some room right through the holiday weekend..

Dylan Mulligan of Hagerstown MD landed the pool winner, a 19.5 inch sea bass. “Flounder George” Henning of OCMD took 2nd (yeah, that doesn’t pay!) Also pictured are Dave Shick of Bayville NJ – Wayne Daugherty of Plainsboro NJ – Fleming Hanson & Joe Oswald of Ocean View DE – plus Mike Cooper of Martinsburg WV..

The bluefish have been snapping at the Oceanic Pier for the past few weeks and according to Bob Haltmeier they are showing signs of getting bigger. Bob sent these photos of anglers who have been catching some nice bluefish the past few days as large as 28″.