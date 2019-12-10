An Ocean City First? Another Reely Rare Fish

By Scott Lenox

It’s a pretty nasty day over here in Annapolis as I attend the December Mid Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meeting. We’re talking sea bass, summer flounder and bluefish recreational measures for 2020 and they’ll be some stuff to look out for in the coming months. Doesn’t look like many changes to flounder or sea bass are on the horizon, but bluefish will be seeing a reduction in harvest and we’ll probably have a 3 fish bag limit for shore and private boat anglers and a 5 fish bag for the for-hire fleet. More on that later….

I got a CrAzY message through the Hooked on OC facebook page yesterday with a photo of a fish that I haven’t ever seen caught on rod and reel out of Ocean City ever. I reached out to my buddy Dale Timmons who has seen it all in the fishing community here in OC and he’s only seen one that was caught on a commercial longline years ago. Well yesterday Bill Schultz was fishing with his brother Pete when he reeled up this Atlantic pomfret. This fish can be found in the Indian Ocean, the South Pacific and in the Atlantic, but like I mentioned, I’ve never seen one caught on rod and reel out of Ocean City. The guys were deep dropping for swordfish when the ugly….but tasty pomfret took a squid bait. Congratulations guys!!

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been seeing some reel good sea bass fishing when he’s able to point the boat east.

We had another awesome day of seabass fishing aboard the Ocean Princess! Everyone went home with a limit or near limit of seabass. We also picked away at some nice sized porgys and bluefish. The winds worked in our favor and we had relatively smooth sailing for most of our trip. We couldn’t have asked for better fishing or a better crew to take out for the day! Our next trip is on December 14 leaving the dock at 6am and returning at 6pm.

Morgan Mericle was fishing with Brooks and John and had some terrific tautog fishing with 6 keepers and loads of throwbacks. The guys also had some catch and release rockfish action at the route 50 bridge.