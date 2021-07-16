And a Big Ol’ Redfish

By Scott Lenox

We had some surprise rain today and a few rumbles of thunder, but it wasn’t too bad and most folks that were out on the water fished right through it. The offshore fishing was a little off again today, but there were some tunas and billfish caught and back in the bay fishing is picking up nicely as the water back there cleans up.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters can catch fish on low tide in a drainage ditch so when conditions are good inshore around Ocean City look out. Captain Jason has had a great couple of days including flounder, sheepshead, black drum, trout and rockfish with several keepers going in the cooler. Captain Jason also caught and released a jumbo 49″ red drum while fishing inshore yesterday. That fish was released because it was over the 27″ maximum for red drum.

This next report I’m happy for, but I’m also a little bit pissed off about. My buddy and neighbor Curt Presnell and his son Cody fished some ocean structure today and were on fire catching their limit of 8 nice flounder. It should have been 12 because I was invited and couldn’t go. 🙁

Anglers on board the Miss Ocean City had some good fishing after the rain today with several keeper flounder going in the box up to 21″.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a young lady angler catch this very nice king mackerel this morning.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk of the Spring Mix II had three yellowfin tuna for their anglers after trolling them up in the Poorman’s Canyon.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite this morning with lots of keeper sea bass and flounder for his folks.

Angler on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins had a good trip with very nice weather and very good fishing.

What a fabulous summer day at sea..

Had one bobble—a big one. I’ll get into that in great depth tomorrow. Here’s the fun part.

Guest reef builders Luke F from Felton Pennsylvania, Anthony G of Cullman Alabama, & Trey W from somewhere in Maryland pushed 20 large reef blocks over – we pressed on.

At my first stop we found big trouble and quickly bailed. Afterward though we had a nice day—a great day of sea bassing.

Ralph Jones from just up the road in Dover had the first limit. There would be 4 or 5 more. Catching limits of sea bass in mid-July? Its been since 2003 that happened with this regularity..

Acie’s daughter, Brooke, on her first ever trip to sea, made Dad proud with today’s pool winner. Won against some serious competition too!

Fish fries around. Would that it were always so..

Regards,

Monty