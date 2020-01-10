By Scott Lenox

The weather looks to warm up substantially tomorrow and through the weekend, but unfortunately the wind looks to blow as well. There are still some short rockfish hanging out at the route 90 bridge and the tog bite is just getting started, but now is the time of year we have to hope for a good weather forecast and hope even more that it’s right.

Had a bit more wind at the dock this morning than anticipated. A lot more at sea.

Dogoned weatherman. 10 to 15 my foot. Cold too!

Played safe and fished tight to the beach. Backed the fare off accordingly. With a steady N wind at 23 knots, no need to break anyone’s ribs today..

Dropped 28 blocks & a pyramid. Anchored; caught some keepers, tagged 22, had a re-released tag return – & all while boxing no females.

Have a big wind coming this weekend. See how the fishing goes after that.

Greg Pearson of Camphill PA took everyone’s pool money with a 21 inch male tog. (Red bibs)

Thornton Booker of Brooklyn New York started the day with a double header at sunrise.

Sing Tran of Vietnam holds one of his keepers.

Nate Andrews of Carlisle PA shows off dinner (camo..)

Ken Miller had a keeper at sunrise. (Brown coat)

Also pictured in the group snap are Bob Karman of East Islip NY – Eamon Irish from Ocean View DE – & Walt Stuart of Philly PA.

Big Bird Cropper can’t fish 360 days a year if he doesn’t do it in the cold once in a while. Today he and his buddy Shaun had a decent day throwing Roy Rigs at route 90 where they caught and released 5 short rockfish. Casts at other locations in deeper water produced no bites.