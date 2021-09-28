And The Tunas Were Snappin’

By Scott Lenox

There was a little window of little wind this morning which gave the ocean going fleet enough time to venture out for a nice day of fishing. The offshore guys headed to the deep where the tunas were snapping very well and the ocean bottom fleet had some terrific fishing for flounder and sea bass. Back in the bay the water was still dirty, but there were some fish biting back there as well. Overall it was a very good day of fishing.

Captain Bobby Layton and mate Jake Pilkerton had a crazy good day aboard the Wrecker today. The 20something crew put their anglers on this lineup of tunas with some real stud yellowfins in the mix.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day for his clients as well with 8 big yellowfin tuna for the fishbox.

Anglers on board the Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt had a great day offshore today with yellowfin tuna, a couple of mahi and a keeper swordfish for the photo op.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler put his anglers over some terrific bottom fishing today. Most anglers on board had their limit of sea bass and several big flounder came over the rail.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service found some good fishing for his clients from West Virginia today putting them on keeper flounder and some sheepshead.

Captain Shannon Pickens had a nice day on the rip today with some big fish to show for it. These guys had flounder up to 24″ and some big sea bass of 4.8 and 5.5 pounds.

Joel Mick evened the score with his wife Michelle today catching a keeper sea trout of 19″ and a keeper flounder of 17″. He earned the right to hold his own fish.