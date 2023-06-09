Another $5,000 White Marlin Release

By Scott Lenox

Boy, we had all kinds of weather today! Sun, smoke, calm, wind, rain, hail, sun again….it was crazy in places. We had some serious thunderstorms roll through the area this afternoon that had high winds, heavy rain and hail in some areas, and the ocean fleet had to deal with it on the way back home. Thankfully the fish were already in the box.

The first white marlin release by an Ocean City Marlin Club member was caught yesterday by the crew of the Billslayer out of Indian River, DE. Captain Chris Ragni and crew released the first white marlin for Delaware and the first for the OCMC. They will be awarded the $5,000 prize from the Club for their catch. Congratulations to Captain Chris and crew.

The Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt had their first offshore trip of the season today and it was a very successful one. Captain Mike put the crew on 10 nice yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chris Watkowski of the Spring Mix II had a decent day of trolling today with three keeper yellowfin tuna for his anglers.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a nice day of fishing and beautiful weather until the ride home. Angler had some nice sea bass and a couple of flounder on board today.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to go into overtime today, but it was worth it as he saw some dandy sea bass come aboard.

CalmCalmCalm..

Pretty as you want in this morning’s Canadian haze. How very different the later part of this day would become.

Slipped on off to Tyler’s Reef first thing and sent 20 loose reef blocks to the bottom. They make a flat steel surface much more biologically productive – incredibly so.



Sea bass were some fussy for my clients today. Yesterday seems a cake walk compared to this. Numerous times I marked sea bass well only to have precious few bites.

WorkWorkWork!

Sheww..

Still, some folks ended up OK. Had many nice bruisers aboard.

Brett from Cincinnati took today’s pool money.

Though we got in an hour and a half late I’d have probably stayed longer still ..except for a large red dogleg on my long range radar scan.

I held course 35deg south, but it was no use. Turned up into it to face the music.

Pretty sporty for us. Thirty knots from flatflat calm will get my attention. Others had more wind though, I’m sure – hail too.

Gee, sorry we missed that part!



Whole lot of this water is tied together in more ways & way more distant than most would imagine.

A fellow caught a bluefin tuna with forty sea bass in its belly just the other day.

A barge carrying 450 reef pyramids of my design, 120 reef balls plus some concrete pipe is headed for Maryland’s southernmost artificial reef.

Related?

Will be..

Though hundreds of miles apart as a fish swims, in a few years water quality where that BFT was hooked will be a little better because of reef material being deployed by CCA MD today.

The mid-Atlantic has become greener and greener since the 1960s.

Deep blue sea?

NaMate. She’s Green.

Today we see down a few feet. Not fathoms.

We can and will change that.

Oyster restoration is 100% the main part of the plan. With all these efforts for oyster restoration combined we might just see a fantastic increase in marine water quality off here soon. Will eventually for sure.

I expect it’s already begun, really. What CCA MD is doing ensures it.



Cheers

Monty

