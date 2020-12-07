Another Great Day Slaying Schoolies

Today was a decent day for about 2 hours when the wind wasn’t quite howling and the sun was out, but we’re several days into a late autumn blow that has had the ocean closed for business.  The ocean bottom fishing fleet has been tied to the dock for most of the week and will be for the next day or so and I’m sure they look forward to the wind subsiding so they can get back out because they left the tautog and sea bass chewing.  Water in the back bay has been dirty thanks to the wind as well, but there are still some tautog and rockfish being caught if you find some clean water on the right tide.

My buddy Mike G has been hitting the bay this week having some reel fun with the school sized rockfish and he and his crew have been releasing a bunch of fish.  The other day Mike and Chris Brackens released several short, but fat fish at the Verrazano bridge behind Assateague Island and today he and his Goddaughter Brooklyn Brady of Berlin did some more of the same in the cold, windy conditions.  They were able to find some clean water and the right tide and even though it was cold the little trooper refused to leave because they were catching so many fish.

