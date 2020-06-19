Another Insane Day of Tuna Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Well Mother Nature was in a WAY better mood today after dealing us five straight days of unrelenting NE wind along with cool temperatures and even some rain. The weather was much more seasonable today with sunny skies, light winds and warm temperatures and we are looking for more of the same over the next few days. Lots of fishermen were eager to get back on the drink today after being stuck at the dock for so long, and they were rewarded with some awesome fishing.

Captain Rob Skilman and mate Brian Behe on the private boat Reel Fun had a Real Fun day offshore today in the Poor Man’s Canyon. Captain Rob and Brian put their crew on 8….yes 8 bigeye tuna and 11 yellowfin tuna while trolling the Poor Man’s in 65 degree water. All 8 bigeye and one of the yellowfin were caught at one time after they were jumped by the school.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had an awesome day of trolling offshore today as well when they put 16 yellowfin tuna in the box and released a white marlin.

The Pumpin’ Hard out of Sunset Marina with Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt joined in on the tuna fun putting 14 nice fish in the box. They also added two white marlin releases for an awesome day.

Captain Jeremy Blunt and mate Bobby Layton of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a great day with the tunas as well putting their crew on 14 yellowin.

The crew of the private boat Bar South out of Sunset Marina had a terrific first trip in Ocean City today releasing a white marlin and putting a mahi and 12 yellowfin on the dock.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II put their crew on some awesome fishing that included a white marlin release and nine yellowfin tuna.

This jumbo bigeye was caught by the crew of the private boat Christine Marie. The big bigeye tipped out at 215 pounds on the scale at Sunset Marina. Photo by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was glad to get back on the ocean today and his crew was glad to put some hooks in some nice sea bass.

Little tougher to start..

Been blowing NE five straight days; stiffened to a near-gale toward the end. Perfect weather for a jag of boat work and a CG annual safety inspection. Aced that – now back to fishing.

Thought it best to back off the start time this morning, give the ocean a bit more time to lay down.

Worked, but still plenty of heave left on the way out. By late morning, however, seas were pleasant. Came almost glassy mid-afternoon.

Today’s bite wasn’t robust. Oh, we caught em, but there was no period of ‘drop and reel’ fishing I’ve been so fortunate to spoil clients with thus far. Still, a steady pick will work—makes a good ‘invite mom to dinner’ catch. Donny Brennamen & Keith Boger even limited simultaneously; Jigmaster Tom was one shy, most everyone in double digits. Nice day.

Doren Daniels, Buddy Bricker, Ed Skripek & Charles Gray also show off keepers and keeper doubles.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a decent sea bass bite today as well and had several anglers with nice sea bass on today’s trip.

This angler was the lucky recipient of today’s keeper flounder on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder.

Big Bird Cropper and his pal Chris fished the route 50 bridge with Roy Rigs today and were rewarded with a “Route 50 slam”….just made that up……that consisted of some throwback rockfish action, an 18” keeper flounder and some nice “chopper” sized bluefish up to 31″.

Rays don’t stand a chance when the “Earl of Hunting” Captain Marc Spagnola and Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is on the water. The Redneck Robin Hood and his merry men had an awesome day of shooting in the south bay with some quality cow nosed and souther rays.