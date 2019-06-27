Another Jumbo Bluefin Tuna

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from the beautiful city of Juneau, Alaska, which is also Alaska’s state capital. The weather was beautiful for the family and I once again as we rafted the Mendenhall River off of the Mendenhall Glacier. I know everyone in the below photo looks like they’re double fisted white knuckling the raft and I look like I’m fishing…..but what would you expect! I understand the weather at home in OC was beautiful too, and that the fishing was good.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey threw a bruiser of a 100 pound bluefin tuna up on the dock yesterday, but he did even better than that today when he put this angler on a stud of 141 pounds.

Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was out in the deep today where he was able to put his crew on six healthy yellowfin tuna.

The crew of the All In with Captain Scott Stapleford at the helm released a jumbo white marlin today that crews will be looking for again the first week of August during the White Marlin Open.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported ok sea bass fishing, but the weather was beautiful and there were plenty of nice fish that ended up in coolers.

The Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins saw about the same kind of sea bassin’ today, but Captain Monty was also able to fill some knothead orders.Now you don’t!

Hi Scott,

Had a busy start this morning. Lots of throwbacks, but good keepers mixed in. The bite lasted a couple hours.

Then, despite same & better looking electronic screens of cbass – kapooey.

The bite died.

Can’t fix it.

Pretty sure I managed a fish fry for all aboard – hope they can all stink a pan!

Tierra Boyer OC Baltimore MD had a hoot catching well on one of her first fishing trips.

Holly Diggins of Sarasota FL & Dana Mack of Pittsburgh PA joined Tierra for a Ladies Only Snap.

John Bowman of Bradenton FL took everyone’s pool money with a nice sea bass. Also in the group snap (a decidedly not camera shy group!) were Steve Hersh of Berlin MD – Kirk Riffer from Pittsburgh PA – Bill Brown of Chincoteague VA – Dan Fech GlenMills PA – Jason McHenry of Franklin PA – Angelo Hammond from Woodbine MD – Matthew Brogan & Darrell Testerman of Radford VA – plus Jim Bro of Oceanview DE.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found these anglers some good fishing and a nice 4.5 pound flounder and a keeper grey trout.

Anglers on board the Chasin’ Tides with Captain Chase Eberle enjoyed some beautiful views and some good fishing last night and today as they released sand tiger and sand bar sharks.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had some fun releasing sharks in the ocean today as some nice sand tigers were cut loose after a good fight.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga put these two guys on pool winning fish on the last two trips.