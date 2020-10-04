Another Rare Opah Out of Ocean City, MD

By Scott Lenox

It got a little windy inshore this afternoon, but by then the fishing damage had already been done. It was another crazy good day for mahi and sea bass in the ocean, there were a few flounders caught in the bay and my buddies Kayvan and Bobby hooked into a fish that we don’t see too much out of Ocean City.

A few years back Captain Austin Ensor and the crew of the Primary Search caught what we think were the first ever opah caught on hook and line when they caught the first on November 12 and another larger fish just a month later in December.

Well today Captain Kayvan Bahrami, Bobby Fletcher and the crew of the private boat Trouble Maker out of Sunset Marina caught another opah while deep dropping for swordfish south of the Poorman’s Canyon. The opah weighed 105 pounds and the catch puts the Trouble Maker on a very short list of boats that have caught this delicious, usually very tropical fish. Congratulations to Captain Kayvan and the crew and thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for the shot!

Jim Frazetti and his crew had a nice day on board the Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little when they boated a swordfish, some mahi and some tilefish.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk put their anglers on a bunch of the mahi that are out swimming in our canyons right now.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a nice day bailing some mahi as well.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of productive trips today. First it was to the offshore grounds where his anglers bent rods on mahi and tilefish. Next it was inshore where his crew put sea bass and keeper flounder in the boat.

The ocean going party boat fleet had a nice day with sea bass, flounder and some triggerfish today. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing and got some great shots of some of his youth anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported good fishing too and he had lady luck on board today.

Weatherman said it would pipe down. As Abby Voelkner of Denville NJ was pushing tog penthouse units by the rail at Capt Bobby’s Memorial Reef this morning there sure didn’t seem much cause to believe him. Took a careful wind reading – 18.1 knots from the north and getting plenty saucy. But, by 11 the ocean was pretty nice. When we picked up to come home? Gorgeous. (see before & after pics)

Ted Diehl of Dundalk MD was first to bag out – all anglers would cross the line. Had a scattering of flounder around the rail too.

Abby was certainly having her day. She won the fish pool with a decent flounder, caught a solid limit of good sea bass, and won the 50/50 reef raffle too!

Best she get some lotto numbers tonight I think..

Cheers

Monty

Blake Gunther was practicing for next week’s Ocean City Inshore Classic and he did well with three different categories. Blake used live sand fleas at the south jetty and put keeper sized sheepshead, tautog and flounder in the cooler.

This keeper flounder was caught in the bay today on board the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joey.

Donny Post had some good luck fishing live sand fleas in the OC inlet this afternoon putting a nice sheepshead and a keeper sized black drum in the boat.