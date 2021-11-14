Another Sea Bass Limit and Some Inshore Tog

By Scott Lenox

Kristen and I are headed back to OC after our awesome Bahamas vacation and tonight’s Daily Angle comes to you from the Miami Airport. Sounds like we’re headed back to some cold temps and some strong winds tomorrow, but there was some good fishing today before that weather arrives.

Captain Monty Hawkins is happy to get out on the water whenever he can this time of year so when it’s calm and the fish are snapping it’s even better

Nice calm morning (and didn’t that make it rare this fall.) Got underway just after sun up. Had guest reef builders Jamie & son Mason drop 20 blocks and 4 pyramids on Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef.

Kept paddling.

Day began with doubles around the rail and Mark catching our first limit.

Then, as the current slowed to a stop, sea bass offered no further action to speak of.

Hauled anchor & nosed around some. Was glad to find another big bunch of sea bass on a new spot, including Zig’s pool winner. (Always glad to add a new set of bearings to the book.) But, in still slow water, the bite wasn’t robust; tapered swiftly. So off to another piece where, elapsed time allowing renewed current, we took our cbass tally to the legal max.

Throughout the day I made drops with a jig and couldn’t buy a bite. Switched to bait and even the crew kept plenty for dinner & to ‘pay the rent.’ (Nice folks who allow us to store all that block and, currently, 70 some pyramids, ask no rent – just fresh fish. We’re here to oblige.)

Dang sure I’d like to be fishing more. Don’t see much fishing weather coming. Maybe.

Might announce a reef building trip for Nancy Arnold’s Memorial Reef at the Queen Site this week. Will need strong backs for that..

Dick Arnold was a reef donor from the very beginning. I’d sure like him to see his wife’s reef built. Time, I fear, closes in on us all..

The OC Reef Foundation also has two barges coming in a tandem tow from the Chesapeake pending a CG issued “Permit To Proceed” (& good weather!) More on all of this & tonight’s (Sunday) weekly raffle winner too in a catch-up “reef report” email. Best weekly raffle items are coming followed by two sweet Benelli 12 gauges on New Year’s Day.

Sign up for that news at ocreefs.org if so minded. But some raffle tix too!

Regards,

Monty

Blake Gunther of Gunther and Sons and Jason Stokes hit the south jetty today with some Fish in OC tog jigs and had a nice time and put some meat in the box. The guys had awesome catch and release action and also put three keepers in the box.



Brendan caught this big slot red drum in the Ocean City surf today using mullet for bait.