Assateague Island Shut Down

By Scott Lenox

WOW!! That’s really all I can think to start off by saying. COVID-19 has truly got us in unprecedented times and decisions from elected officials have reached further and effected more than I originally expected. I’m reely starting to get stir crazy for sure. My family and I have quarantined for a couple of weeks, I haven’t had a fishing report in over a week and thanks to a mystery foot ailment, I’ve been hobbling around the house on crutches for six days now. It sucks. It sucks, but we’ve got to do what we can to keep this thing from spreading so that we can get to the light at the end of the tunnel. I believe in my heart that there is a light and we’ll be there in good time, and as soon as my foot feels better I plan on getting fishing with the family again.

I got the best pic I’ve gotten in a couple of weeks today from Everett Lee McCabe who captured a reely nice black drum BEFORE they closed Assateague Island. Everett was fishing with Brian Ford, Erik Pereyra and Michaela Porchis when he landed this beauty of a 41″ black drum on a sand flea / Fishbites® combo. Unfortunately the guys won’t be going back to the island until it opens back up.

Here is the announcement from the Assateague Island National Seashore’s Facebook page….

We ARE still permitted to fish in boats in the back bays of Ocean City currently and the fishing for stripers has been good. Rockfish are thick at the route 90 bridge and in the marshes north of the bridge, and anglers are having a great time doing some catch and release fishing. Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II jumped in the kayak yesterday and had a crazy good day releasing 34 fish on shads in just a couple of hours.

The local fresh water fishing has been keeping folks occupied and some parents are using the extra time to get the kids outside. Eric Mihaly and his daughter Betsy hit a local pond where they caught and released some nice largemouth bass on slow retrieve worms baits.

Ryan Cowder and his son Ethan took a trip to the Pocomoke River where Ethan caught his first crappie just fishing the docks.

Speaking of crappie, my good friend Captain Jim Emanuel found some JUMBO crappie at one of his favorite spots in Salisbury and quickly got them prepped for “Lake Crisco.”

We are still trying to get some fishing done in these strange times and produce some episodes of Hooked on OC for your viewing pleasure. They may not be the usual production, but as always we’ll have fun and do our best to show you what’s being caught around town. On our current episode Eric Sexton shows me how to catch yellow perch on the Nanticoke River….enjoy!!