At Least Catching Some Tautog

Heading off to the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA tomorrow.  Come see me right next to the Hawg Trough in the fishing hall from this Saturday all the way through Sunday the 13th.  In the meantime, fishing reports are few and far between with this weather, but at least I’m getting a couple.  Thanks to Captain Monty of the Morning Star for this one!

Tautog 2/2/22

Aside a nice sunrise, wasn’t much to it today. 

Have also attached a great big Fish Report from yesterday.. 

Irish & Tim did the deed on todays reef blocks and pyramid. Dogone swell, wind driven from who knows where, was running double forecast height. Had many go 6 to 8, an occasional 10 footer.. 

They were spread out plenty – long period – but tog sure didn’t like it.  Courtney’s Uncle, JoJo, caught a double digit tog (over 10lb) to win the pool. We had a few other “also caughts” but no other true celebratory fish. Tagged 5 keepers and some shorts.. 

Fog looks to be super thick coming home.. 

Instrument Approach!

