Awesome First Day at the Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was day one of our 3rd Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic put on by Fish in OC and Hooked on OC and it was a doozie! We reely didn’t know what to expect for this year’s tournament given the recent weather, but we’ve been blessed with some terrific weather for the weekend and a record number of boats and payout. This morning 32 teams set out looking for rockfish, flounder, tautog, bluefish, sheepshead, triggerfish and more seeking to land their share of over $10,700 in prize money. When scales closed at 7 PM this evening we had fish in every category and some boats are currently looking at winning a bunch of money. Here’s who’s leading the categories after the first day of fishing.

Open Division

3rd Place On the Run 5.2 Lb Sheepshead

2nd Place On the Run 5.4 Lb Sheepshead

1st Place Miller Time 5.8 Lb Bluefish

Tautog Division

3rd Place On the Run 3.2 Lbs

2nd Place Bunion Boyz 3.4 Lbs

1st Place On the Run 3.8 Lbs

Flounder Division

3rd Place Current Situation 3.8 Lbs

2nd Place Fin City 4.2 Lbs

1st Place Minor Threat 4.2 Lbs *Weighed first

Rockfish Division

2nd Place Miller Time 7.8 Lbs

1st Place Miller Time 10 Lbs

We had lots of action at the scales today and expect some more of the same tomorrow when scales are open from 3 PM until 5 PM. Lots of teams are out fishing right now and they can until lines out at 3 PM tomorrow afternoon. Good luck to all teams fishing the 3rd Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to make some adjustments today, but he was able to get out and put the kaibosh on some big sea bass.

Hi Scott,

After overcoming numerous challenges caused by this morning’s high tide, we paddled on offshore a bit and found hungry sea bass in grand number. Caught a super boat limit: that’s everyone including crew. Even had 3 fat keepers on two hooks!

Pictured are Lori Beare of Hanover PA with our first jumbo double of the day – Jonah Robertson of Mandance DE shows off a nice double – Warren Fleming from Damascus MD who came on strong in the end with an awesome double – Rodney Minwah of Laurel MD with a pool contender — also pictured in the group snap are Floyd Brown of Hopettill MD – Bob Beare of Hanover PA – Wayne Lee, Wayne W, & James Hardy of Frederick MD – Herb Dickens of Philly PA – plus Brian & Keith Jacobs of Poolsville MD.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in photos of Chrissy with a nice 18″ black drum that she caught on a green crab and Jim from Poughkeepsie, NY with a 17 1/2″ trout that he caught on a shrimp.

Louden Swain was fishing with his dad Randy Swain, Jr. when he caught and released this 25″ rockfish on a Yozuri 3 1/2″ plug.