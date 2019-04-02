Awesome Fishing This Weekend….No Joke

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I was able to get my April Fool’s fix in a little while ago with the “First Flounder of OC This Year?” post and now it’s time to get to the real fishing. No, I did not catch the first flounder in OC this year and the first flounder of the 2019 season has yet to be caught, but I’m guessing it is just a matter of a few days. I know some guys are trying for it, but I have not yet heard any reports of a flounder being caught by hook and line.

I have to admit I was pretty tired today after a long travel day yesterday coming back from our incredible trip to Costa Rica. We had an amazing trip put together by Kelly at Bluewater Sportfishing Charters that had everything except for our flights in and out taken care of. She is truly a one stop shop if you’d like to take a trip to Costa Rica and stay in awesome accommodations and experience some world class fishing. Check everything out at www.FightTheFish.com. Thank you Kelly!!

My report from the other night spoke about our first trip on board Scatterbrain where Dorian Messick, my son Ryan and my wife Kristen all released their first sailfish. I also added a sailfish and a 30 pound yellowfin and Dorian and Kristen added mahi of 25 and about 50 pounds respectively.

The trip on our second day was an inshore trip with Captain Carlos on board the Wing Man which is also docked in Los Suenos. Captain Carlos and his crew Christopher and Wilmer were very good at what they do and could not have been nicer and more accommodating to us especially since we had young kids with us. We started in the morning catching live sardines which was alot of fun in itself and then we decided to slow troll the beach for roosterfish.

We didn’t have any bites early on so it was off to the reef where we dropped live sardines to the bottom also to no avail. I could tell that an experienced Captain like Carlos was getting frustrated by the lack of bites, but like any great captain he kept his cool and took us back into the beach for one last shot at the roosterfish. We hadn’t trolled for five minutes when something took the bait and Ryan jumped up first on the rod. After he took care of tiring the fish out I took over to get him to the boat because as Captain Carlos said this fish was “muey grande!” The big fish reached the surface, Christopher reached in and hoisted him in the boat for a few quick pics and then we quickly released what they estimated to be a 50-60 pound roosterfish. I’ve always wanted to catch a roosterfish and being able to do it with my son was very special.

We trolled for another :30 or :45 minutes with a beautiful sunset over the Pacific ocean and added another four roosterfish releases as Ryan and Kristen got to catch their own fish. It was an awesome time on the water and Dave Messick took some great shots for us while he was also shooting video for an upcoming episode of Hooked on OC!

On Saturday evening I saw on Facebook that Matt from Sea Hawk Sports Center had reported the first flounder being caught in Virginia that afternoon. Kyle from Coastal Killers was the first to put a keeper in the boat followed by a few more fish from other anglers that checked into Sea Hawk. It was a good first day of floundering in Virginia and the first fish of Ocean City should be caught reel soon. Thanks to Matt for the pics!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been laying the smackdown on some snakeheads recently. Snakeheads are an invasive species in Maryland so MD DNR wants them caught and disposed of. I don’t think they’re going anywhere anytime soon, but Captain Marc is doing his part to help! Captain Marc put his crew on some awesome shooting once again with 27 snakeheads and 4 carp up to a whopping 46 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was on the water for his first trip of the season today and had some luck. Captain Jason showed his clients the Ocean City waterman tour with some crabbing, clamming and fishing where he trolled looking for the first flounder of the season and was surprised by this 26 3/4″ rockfish that just missed the legal length limit.