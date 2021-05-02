Back Bay Cornucopia

By Scott Lenox

The wind is still blowing a bit today, but definitely not as hard as it has been. Combine that with the warm temps and sunny skies and folks were able to get out fishing. The ocean was still closed for business thanks to rough conditions, but there has been some pretty good fishing in our back bays for several different species.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great weekend of fishing with a cornucopia of back bay species. Captain Jason put his anglers on keeper tautog, some nice keeper flounder and some catch and release shad action. He even had some first time anglers catching fish and having fun.

Mike Vitak at the Pines Point Provisions store in Ocean Pines sent me a surprising fishing report yesterday evening. Mike reported that this 19″ keeper flounder was caught right off the dock on the outgoing tide.

Joel Mick caught his first keeper flounder of the season in the Thorofare yesterday afternoon when this 17″er ate a pearl swimming mullet on a custom flounder rig. Today Joel did it again releasing two 15 1/2” fish and boxing a 16.5” keeper…..and got someone to take his pic!

Tyler Dodd caught and released this 15.5″ flounder in the Thorofare after catching it on a white skirt baited with a 4″ swimming mullet.

Josh Trigger caught these two keeper flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink this morning.

Kelly Bunting was fishing with her husband Tim using the Fish in OC Double Trouble when she landed this beauty of a 22″ keeper flounder.



Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing got in his 20 minutes of sleep and was back at it last night putting shooters on some good snakehead and gar action.



Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service got his crew in on the catch and release rockfish action just south of the route 50 bridge today sometimes catching two at a time.