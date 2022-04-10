Back Bay Tautog and Assateague Drum

  3. Back Bay Tautog and Assateague Drum

By Scott Lenox

Back Bay Tautog and Assateague Drum

Posted on April 9th, 2022

Today’s weather was similar to yesterday’s with sun, clouds, rain, wind, calm and everything in between.  The good news was the wind wasn’t as windy and the rain wasn’t as rainy so there were plenty of folks out bending a rod.

Joshua Twilley of Newark, MD fished the Assateague Surf to land this stud black drum with the help of his fishing buddy Jamie Goslee of Sharptown, MD.  The big black ate a clam bait.

8-year-old Maya landed her first ever tautog today while fishing Martha’s Landing with Fish in OC tog jigs.  Way to go Maya!!

Owen West put his dad Wayne on this just under keeper 15.5″ tautog while fishing the OC inlet with Fish in OC tog jigs baited with shrimp.

Morgan Mericle has been on fire fishing the route 50 bridge catching tautog on Fish in OC tog jigs and crab baits.

Andy Yakim, his dad Phil and Cole McNulty had a great day fishing the route 90 bridge for rockfish.  The guys used red headed jigs with salt and pepper shads to catch and release 40 – 50 rockfish.

Check out the vid of some non stop rockfish action at the route 90 bridge.

