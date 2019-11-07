Back Bay Tog and Rock

By Scott Lenox

I had a super busy day of laying on the beach and shoveling cookies in my face today in the Bahamas and the weather was a little iffy with sunny skies and temps in the mid 80s…. but I’m sure most don’t care about that so on to the fishing report. 😊

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shawn had a fantastic day slinging Roy Rig’s at the route 50 bridge. Bird and Shawn caught and released over 40 rockfish with several double headers. Remember Roy Rig’s are available on our website at www.fishinoc.com/shop

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent in a couple of pictures of Chrissie who had a great day of toggin at the pier. Chrissie had two stud keepers of 21.5” and 23”.