Back to Some Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was the nicest day we’ve seen in quite some time with warm temps, sunny skies and although the wind blew a little out of the south, it wasn’t bad and folks were still able to get fishing. The offshore fleet was back in the canyons, the ocean going party boat fleet was back on the rip and plenty of folks were bending rods in surprisingly clean water in the back bays.

Today was the first day of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and there was some good fishing. Many thanks to Amanda Shick for the current leaderboard and a couple of shots from the weigh-ins.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had the Spring Mix II out in the deep today where they released one white marlin and filled the box with nice sized mahi.

The ocean going party boat fleet was back over structure today and had clients bending rods all day long. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had good fishing with a mixed bag of flounder, sea bass and triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had good luck for his anglers as well today.

Hi Scott,

First day out in a long time. Started out pushing 20 blocks & two reef balls overboard. Soon had a few false albacore for bait on feathers.

Never did see a flounder today.

Dern sure saw some sea bass.

Bill Gourley of Stevensville MD caught today’s pool winner—a right decent 19.25 incher.

Also pictured are Tom Russ of Ocean Pines MD – Jeremy Eplin from Logan WV – Adam Tilghman of Mardela MD – Bob Grice of Salisbury MD – & Tony Formica from Denville NJ.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a couple of trips in the bay where he put his anglers on some catch and release rockfish action. Three of the released fish were just a 1/2″ short of the 28″ legal limit.

Big Bird Cropper was on the water slinging Roy Rigs again today at the route 50 bridge and just like a lot of days he found some nice bluefish.

Dropping off magazines this morning there was quite a bit of action going on at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City. Bear reported that there were four or so keeper flounder caught and as we were talking about it Bob Haltmeier walked in the door with this one.

Bear also sent me another photo of John from Baltimore who caught another slob rockfish from the route 50 bridge last night while casting Zoom baits.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was able to get back on the water last night and today after the past week’s crappy weather. Captain Marc found the fish right where he left them and put his shooters on good action for cow nosed and southern rays with a couple of houndfish mixed in.

Mason Koehler, age 11, caught his first white Marlin with his pappy, captain Gary Curtis aboard the Luhr of Fishing today while fishing south of the Baltimore Canyon.