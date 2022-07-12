Back to the Grind

By Scott Lenox

Now that the Ocean City Tuna Tournament is in the books it was back to the daily grind for the charter fleet. Thankfully the fish were right where they left them and it was pretty good fishing for most.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin Hard had a nice day offshore today that ended with a white marlin release, a gaffer mahi and three good yellowfin tuna.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had some good tuna trolling today and put 6 nice fish in the box.

The crew of Wrecker with Captain Bobby Layton had bent rods and smiling faces on today’s trip with 7 yellowfin tuna.

Mark Debinski of Bluewater Advisory had a great day on the water with Captain Jason Mumford and Lucky Break Charters. This very nice 33″ rockfish weighed in at 15 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper finally got Neighbor Dave back on the water today and he looked good reeling in some bluefish and a nice keeper rockfish.



Luke and Fisher Mulloy caught 4 flounder this morning including this 19.5” keeper on the Deadly Double with a white Gulp.

