Back to Work After $1.85 Million Dollar Marlin

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle is your one stop fishing shop!!

The dust has settled from the awesomeness that was the 2020 White Marlin Open and for most charter and party boats it was back to work finding clients rod bending action and fillets for the cooler. For some however, this evening was collection day and it was a good day to be a member of the Canyon Blues fishing team. After all the figuring on who was in what calcuattas and where the blue marlin money goes, the crew of the Canyon Blues ended up with a check for over $1.85 Million dollars for their first place white marlin from this year’s White Marlin Open. The Grossman family is a fine group of people and they are most deserved of this awesome prize. Congratulations to them and all of the winners from this year’s WMO! Thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for tonight’s feature image.

Back to work for the charter and party boat fleet means back to work for me on Daily Angle fishing reports. The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mates Marshall Freng and Jacob Bialik were back to work today and they had a great day for their anglers with a white marlin release and a box full of mahi.

Captain Franky Pettolina of the Last Call was back to work today with the Cheevers family and they had a good time catching mackerel and sharks on an inshore trip.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been on a murderous rampage on his full day trips lately. Captain Kane and crew have had awesome fishing for flounder and sea bass with flounder up to 7 pounds and boat limits on some full day trips.

The ocean going party boat fleet had to deal with some stiff current today, but they still got it done with some good fish. Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess put the bride on some nice sea bass and some other anglers on board had some fun with the knotheads too.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had to work for the bites today, but he was able to manage some nice fish for his crew today.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had clients using a pound of lead, but it did the trick and some jumbo sea bass ended up on deck.

Busy Monday. Well, busy for Covid summer. Calm again too. Plenty of long-time regulars aboard, a gorgeous day – let’s go fishing.

Dropped blocks at a reef I’m watching grow; my old deckhand Brian Haneschlager’s fishing buddy, Alyssa, did today’s deed – pushed em off herself too!

Found some sea bass & inshore mahi, that was fun. Just nicked a few though – no bail going on.

Current grew progressively stronger. Wasn’t playing. Almost two knots!

Some days easier than than others, sixteen ounces of lead barely adequate; we did get the job done & in fine style too, I’d say.

My young friend, Alex Park from up near Philly somewhere, crushed everyone else’s dream of winning the pool today. Kid’s got skill. Dern sure there were a mess of jumbos today!

Cheers

Monty

Anglers on Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day with Captain Chase Eberle and put a nice pile of good eating fillets on the dock.

Not sure how they caught it, but this young guy on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe caught a tautog that was just one inch short of legal.

Chrissie caught this big 22″ sheepshead while fishing the north sea wall on the Ocean City inlet this evening.