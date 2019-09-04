Backyard Fishin’

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had another very nice day today as we keep at least one eye on the forecast for Hurricane Dorian. Currently we are expected to see effects of Dorian Thursday into Friday with wind, rain and coastal flooding, but it looks right now that we will be spared anything more than the possibility of tropical storm like conditions. If you have a boat in the water, like me, you’re going to want to monitor the storm’s forecast closely and make preparations to at least double dock lines or put the boat on a trailer to ride out what could be 40-50 mph winds at times. I’ll give a quick update tomorrow and Thursday on the local forecast and what I plan on doing with my boat. The OCMD Sportsman’s Expo is on for now and I’ll be there Friday, Saturday and Sunday with new Fish in OC tees, Fish in OC rigs and Roy Rigs.

The wife and I had a chance to get out for a few hours today and conditions were “meh” at best. We were able to catch some throwback flounder, but the wind was blowing pretty good and the water clarity was not great even on the high tide. I think I’ll wait until after Dorian passes by to soak and Deadly Doubles again.

While I was out there I got an email from Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reporting a pretty good bite right in our backyard.

Hi Scott,

Puttin around in the backyard today. Day started real nice then got tougher. Still caught though.

Hard to say what might happen as Dorian passes. Looks as though we’ll fish another 2 days at least and maybe straight through the weekend. (Maybe!)

“Flounder” George Henning of OCMD boxed out as did Craig McIraith of Marlton NJ. Four other anglers had 3..

Chris Bogan of Lewes DE took the pool with a 24 incher.

Also in the group snap are George & Lucy Miller of Delton MD – Balen Bear of MD – Nicole Grafer of Columbia MD – & Fleming Hansen from MD.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a steady bite today with some nice sea bass up to three pounds.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service opted to do some trolling instead of flounder fishing today and he was rewarded handsomely. Captain John put both of his crews on some great Spanish mackerel fishing and even had a surprise flounder eat a trolled metal.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga was able to pull some flounder out of today’s murky water conditions. These two fish were the morning and afternoon pool winners.