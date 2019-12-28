Bagged Out With Jumbo Sea Bass in Two Hours

By Scott Lenox

The nice December weather continued today with warmer than average temps in the mid 50s, light winds and mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. The ocean had a swell pushing from the east, but it was very manageable and mostly unfelt outside of a few miles. It was a nice day to be on the water.

Black sea bass season officially closes on December 31 so the ocean going party boat fleet is going to switch to strictly tautog fishing as we move into 2020. Captain Chris Mizurak ran his last trip of the year on the Angler today and it was a reel good one. Captain Chris put his anglers on a couple of bluefish and a boat limit of sea bass with lots of fish between 3 and 5 pounds and one super jumbo of 5 pounds, 2 ounces. The boat was filled up and on the way home by noon.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had an incredible day of fishing in the deep today as well as he had the Morning Star bagged out on jumbo sea bass in about two hours.

Chalk up another gorgeous sunrise for this December calm. Put today’s light swell on the quarter and headed for the deep. Pod after pod after pod of saddleback dolphin (two-tones) intercepted our path to ride the bow and stern wakes. (See separate post for saddleback pics)

Sea conditions were glassy with a light swell.

After a loooong ride, at lines-in everyone bowed up with doubles of sea bass & some tailor blues in the mix. Later, a few scup chewed as well.

We were all done—completely boxed out on jumbo sea bass, in about 2 hours.

Deleon Ware Of Washington DC was first across the line with a cbass limit today. He boxed out in 37 minutes. (Orange sweat in group snap)

“Flounder George” Henning of OCMD won today’s pool with a 21.5 inch, 4.5 lb sea bass. (blue sweatshirt)

Young Carson Askey of Lancaster Pa put on a “How to catch double jumbos” clinic up forward.

Terry Jung (go-pro camera on forehead) shows off a nice double of cbass.

Mike Dickens of Bear DE shows off the largest double scup I’ve ever seen. (Not a typical MD species – not since the 1960s anyway..)

Walt Samuels of Middletown DE shows off a nice pair of sea bass.

Bruce Mears of Bethany DE holds up a dandy caught on a jig.

Also pictured in the group snap are Larry Watson from Elton MD – Jimmy Ryan from Leipsic DE – Mark Kibler of Newark DE – Mike Wagner from Delmar MD – Kevin Hogan of Calvert County MD – Walt Morgis of Staford VA – & Tom Lane Of Germantown MD who boxed out on the jig.

The striped bass bite that was so epic yesterday was all but non-existent today. I heard from lots of boats that went, but from no boats that caught. Big Bird Cropper and Neighbor Dave didn’t have any keeper luck, but they did catch and release 18 short stripers at the south jetty on Bird’s Roy Rig with Dave outfishing Bird 11-7.