Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder Results

I posted a video on social media this morning at the shotgun start to the Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder saying that the team of Kenny Schoen and Rich Daiker was the team to beat….and I was right. 30 teams and over 100 anglers competed in today’s Flounder Pounder and once again Team Delicious was at the top of the podium. I fished with these guys just last week for a new episode of Hooked on OC and I can tell you…..they’re good. Congratulations! Here are the top three spots in the Bahia Marina Flounder Pounder.

1st Place – Team Delicious – Kenny Schoen & Rich Daiker – 4 pounds, 7 ounces

2nd Place – Team Fish in OC – Me (Scott Lenox) & Bryan Mindte – 3 pounds, 8 ounces

3rd Place – Hugh Larkin, Hugh Larkin & Marissa – 3 pounds, 3 ounces

Outside of the tournament, and during the tournament, fishing was tough, but Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was able to find some more bluefish and rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day with the mahi for his charter today.

The Ocean City Girl out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a nice day with the mahi as well.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler said sea conditions were better than expected today and the fish cooperated too with plenty of sea bass and flounder around the rail.

Outside of the area, Mark Debinski of Bluewater Advisory Group fished southern waters for his first ever bonefish.

