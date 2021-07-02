Be Some Great Meals

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center with Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash.

Pretty windy one today…and there were some serious storms rolling through this evening to boot. This front looks to mess things up for a day or so, but the forecast for the weekend and just beyond is very, very good. Winds are only supposed to be light and variable on Sunday and Monday so I’m betting we’re in for a very busy 4th of July.

Most of the offshore fleet was tied to the dock today based on the slower tuna bite combined with the stiff wind forecast. Captain Andrew Dotterweich and the crew of the recently arrived Fish On reported that it wasn’t too bad in the canyons today and that it was pretty lonely. That’s where they put Mike Reddaway on a white marlin release.

The ocean bottom fishing boats reported that it was a little bumpy today, but certainly fishable and the sea bass cooperated very well. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had fish biting all day for his happy clients.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw a good bite of some quality fish on today’s bottom trip.

Marina parking lot; near-full at even 2:30am of late as tuna boats disappear into darkness hoping for an early bite.. Today? Car park near empty; marina’s slips near full.

Must have been calling for some heavy winds 50/60 miles out.

Not so on the inshore cbass grounds, but I had a light rail too. With only a couple new folks aboard, the rest long time regulars, we departed 20 minutes early and found a southerly heave with calm winds.

Scott Small must have killed some sea bass when he dropped today’s blocks—must have. They were thick. Pushed a pyramid over too – kept going.

Blocks make for slow reef building. Gets it done though. Just crossed the 34,000 block mark a couple days ago. Have had many limits of fluke and sea bass off these small reefs we’ve built ourselves off the back of my boat. That’s with publishing exact locations too – none are secret.

None.

Jay Turgeon of Mt. Laurel NJ was first to box out. Two more anglers followed suite with several others within range as I pulled the plug in expectation of afternoon weather & headed for the barn.

Size of fish was first class; be some great meals.

Long time regular, Mark Ozolines from Lutherville MD, took everyone’s pool money (Ahh Drama!) with a fish caught just before the bell.

Have LOTS of spaces open Sunday, July 4th. Weather looks near perfect. Traffic won’t be horrid west bound till after fireworks.

Going into OC? Well…..

Derned if I know though. Inlet parking lot was strangely vacant this afternoon too.

I can’t imagine a slow fourth in OC. After the fireworks will be a mess like always.

Every Sunday I draw a winner for our Benelli Reef Raffle weekly prize and two t-shirt winners. This one is a rod me and the boys donated – a sweet Shimano Trevala with a Diawa 15H. Nice combo for our reef fishing. I now have 3 barges & 2 tugs plus a couple other projects – the raffle is a fun way to help.. If I sank everything I could get my hands on right now it would run just under $150,000.00… Did I say “Fun way to help”? What I mean is HELP! Cheers! Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break found some nice water this afternoon at the route 50 bridge and managed a couple of bluefish and a very nice 22″ flounder.

My neighbor and buddy Curt Presnell had a good day at the reef today putting a limit of flounder in the cooler in just a few hours.