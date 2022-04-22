Beautiful Day and The Weekend Looks Better

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle to see tautog and rockfish gear!

Today started off a little cool, but by this afternoon it was absolutely gorgeous. It was sunny, warm and the wind was hardly blowing and this weekend looks to be even better. The bay cleaned up enough for some flounder to get caught and the shad showed up thick in the Ocean City inlet.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great time on the water today with some young anglers. The kids had an awesome time catching and releasing some shad and also had some tautog end up on deck.

Brian Brannan fished the Thorofare this afternoon with the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse and landed this nice 20″ keeper flounder.

David Moore used bunker from in the Assateague surf to land this nice 37″ rockfish that was released. Coastal anglers are allowed one rockfish per person between 28″ and 35″ year round.

Check out our flounder catch, clean and cook video on the Fish in OC YouTube channel.