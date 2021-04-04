Beautiful Day on the Ocean….With Some Big Tog

By Scott Lenox

We had a decent day today in and around Ocean City with temps in the 50s and sunny skies. The wind did blow a little, especially this morning, but overall it was a nice spring day and a good one to go fishing.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was glad to hear that David Wells potential world record 37 pound tautog from the other day was an April Fool’s joke so the 28.5 pounder that came over his rail in 2015 is still the one to beat. Captain Kane was out on the ocean looking for big tautog again today and he found them on a beautiful day on the ocean. It started a little rough and the fish were a little sluggish, but Captain Kane still put his crew on plenty of fish for dinner and four tog over 10 with the largest tipping out at 13.8.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out on the ocean in search of tautog today as well and he too had a good day for his anglers. Captain Chase put the guys on some terrific action with the three largest fish at 9, 10 and 11 pounds.

Mikey Johnston was out the other day and he found the tautog early and often and was back to the dock early with a nice limit. He also caught fish of 12.5 and 16.5 pounds that were released to swim again.