Beautiful First Day of Sea Bassin’

By Scott Lenox

You could not have dialed up a better day to start Maryland sea bass season today. Skies were sunny, temps were warm, seas were flat and the fish were biting. Like I said, couldn’t be better.

The Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm had the best opening day of sea bass that he could have hoped for with flat calm seas and a boat limit of sea bass for his anglers.

Anglers on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina had a great opening day of sea bassing as well with loads of nice fish coming over the rail. Judith M was fishing 80-100 feet of water with clams, squid and jigs and had lots of keepers between 14 and 18″.

Kevin McNelis fished with Terry and Pat McGean today and had 23 keeper sea bass to as large as 20″.

Juan and Lucas Franzetti joined in on the sea bass slaughter today and had a limit of nice fish for themselves.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported awesome conditions and awesome fishing on today’s sea bass starter

As pretty a day in May as might be had; slick calm, fish biting – even legal to keep some.

Tyson & Twillie Curry were today’s guest reef builders. Once they’d splashed a 20 block unit from York Building Products we were soon into sea bass.

Robert Gray caught our first keeper double of 2021; Tom Jigmaster landed our first limit, and Tyson pocketed everyone’s pool money!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice evening trip on the bay with two nice keepers going in the box.

Blake Gunther and his crew had another terrific day of rock fishing at the route 50 bridge and tog fishing at Martha’s Landing. Blake and his friends used custom jigs to capture the tautog and our new Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG to catch over 20 rockfish at the route 50 bridge.

This keeper tautog was caught at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City. Anglers are also casting and catching shad, small rockfish and the occasional bluefish.

Buddy Martin used a 1 1/2 oz jig and a 5″ paddle tail to land this 33″ keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge last night.