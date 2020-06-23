Beautiful Weather and Awesome Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Ocean City Tuna Tournament details in the above video.

The beautiful weather continued today as we were blessed with sunny skies, warm temps and no wind and that meant awesome conditions for anyone fishing the bay or the ocean. Tuna fishing wasn’t on fire today, but was still good, and sea bass fishing was very good for the ocean party boat fleet. There were a few flounder caught in the bay and there are more species showing up in good numbers all the time.

I had the pleasure of taking my squad out on the Angler today with Captain Chris Mizurak and mates Rich and Steve for a new episode of Hooked on OC and we had an awesome time. I was joined by my lovely bride Kristen, my son Ryan, his buddy Owen West and Andrew Mercer, cameraman extraordinaire. The first stop was ok and a couple of sea bass and some flounder came over the rail, but it wasn’t great and the flounder decided to take the day off thanks to almost no current. Ken Yuen was limited out with 15 keeper sea bass in a little over an hour, but most of us had just a few fish. A move to a new spot with a few hours left was just what the Doctor ordered (no pun intended Steve) and it was drop and reel fishing for the last part of the trip. Ken Yuen and Steve Doctor split the fish pool with matching 2 1/2 pound sea bass and our crew had a bunch of nice fish to spread around. The boys did a great job catching fish despite it being their maiden bottom fishing voyage and Kristen did a great job as Mate Mom. It was an awesome day on the water with some awesome people. Thanks to Captain Chris, Rich and Steve of the Angler for an awesome first ocean bottom fishing trip for Kristen, Ryan and Owen! I guess the boys didn’t get enough fishing in today so they hit the neighborhood pond for some catch and release bass action when we got home.

Tuna fishing offshore wasn’t great for everyone today, but it was great for the crew of the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter. Captain Brian put his crew on 1o yellowfin tuna on today’s trip to the canyon.

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had another good day of tuna fishing for their anglers and put five nice fish in the fish box.

Captain Joe Drosey reported that today’s bite wasn’t red hot, but it was good and he put his crew on some good action.

The crew of Fishing For Muscular Dystrophy with my buddy Captain Paul Robertson is back in OC for the summer and yesterday that had a great day of offshore trolling. Captain Paul put his daughter Danielle on her first yellowfin tuna yesterday and the crew also had several other tunas and a white marlin release.

This 167 pound bigeye was caught on Saturday by Chris Wildisan and the crew of the private boat My Last Buck 3.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day in the ocean today putting his anglers on some sea bass, bluefish and the first Spanish mackerel that I’ve seen this year.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a busy Father’s Day weekend that included a bunch of nice fish. Captain Jason put his anglers on a mixed bag that included flounder, bluefish, tautog releases and black drum.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing continues his Robin Hood ways with another nice trip for his shooters that included cow nosed and big southern rays.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some of the great sea bass fishing that we saw today and put his anglers on some awesome fishing.

Another summer day; bottlenose in the back bay, ocean calm as a lake with just a enough south wind to keep a soul cool; where yesterday my anemometer was could scarcely read East at 4 knots, today it was dern-near double – South at 8.

The ocean, as the boys on the dock used to say, was “finest kind.”

Dropped 25 blocks & a pyramid, threw out some cedar plugs in hopes of an inshore bluefin – kept going.

Catching had a nice pace to it. Pretty fish, some keeper doubles came steadily. Was marking sea bass a lot better than we caught em, however.

Had a couple more birdwatchers aboard; they enjoyed Wilson’s storm petrals, greater shearwaters & a small selection of gulls. Ever hopeful of another Corey’s Shearwater, it was not to be. We’d had one a few days ago right next to the boat. It’s a species I’ve seldom seen. Wish I’d had my phone on deck..

Had the sea bass bite been as robust as yesterday’s we’d have been done in just over an hour. They were fussier instead. Sometimes screens slam full would produce only a few bites. Other times it was doubles around the rail.

Works ..if not perfectly.

First to bag her 15 fish limit was Mrs. Chris Orr of way-the-heck-down-county MD. The gentleman she was fishing with, (I won’t use any names but his initials were Randy,) is accustomed to savage beat downs owing her uncommon angling skill. (Trust me: Ain’t luck when it happens All The Time!)

Next across the line was Mark Ozolines of Baltimore and then Robert Frye Jr..

I’m sure a few other fellows boxed-out too but they were mixed into coolers of three & even 6 folks. Can’t call a limit until the whole party is done. No matter, it’s all in fun anyway

..and dinner. Boy are cbass tasty.

Bobby Scott of Chapico MD took everyone’s pool money with a good size male. Jeremy Siple was hot on Bobby’s heels but couldn’t quite tilt the bar his favor.

In the group snap are Daniel & Jonathan Irons from Queenstown (plus Grandad) plus the Siple clan.

Hope this weather holds!

Monty Randy Swain and his son Loudon took a trip to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where Loudon did a terrific job landing this cobia that was almost as big as he is. Josh, Kurt, Mike and Mike hit the bridge-tunnel today and laid the smackdown on some reely nice cobia.