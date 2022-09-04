Beautiful Weather and Some Reel Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

It was a beautiful day out there today and the roads and bay were absolutely packed! Kristen and I headed to the bay to shoot a new Back Deck Fishing Report (link below) and there were boats and jet skis EVERYWHERE! Some folks were just cruising, others were enjoying the sand bars and still others….were fishing. And fishing was good.

The offshore bite has definitely picked up over the past few weeks and today Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey got to take full advantage of it. Captain Joe put his crew on five white marlin releases on a beautiful day offshore.

Anglers fishing on the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski enjoyed a mess of mahi on today’s trip. Spring Mix is looking for some anglers to fill out a make-up trip on Monday if you’re interested.

Captain Jake and the crew of Turnin’ Fins had a great day with three white marlin releases and some mahi.

Seth caught his first white marlin today and Nathan and Christian added two more and some big tunas while fishing on the JEB with Shawn Bohlen.

John Doak, Tina Doak and Al Mullins had a decent day on the ocean with some mahi for the cooler.

Back bay fishing was pretty darn good today in the clean water of the high tide. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a crazy good day in the east channel with three fat keeper flounder up to 6 pounds on one trip and 17 keepers with several over 4 pounds on another trip.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service got his weekend off to a good start with a mixed bag of flounder, cutlassfish and Spanish mackerel for this crew.

Rich Daiker had Stacey, Reese and Spiro on board today and put five keeper flounder and a sheepshead in the cooler. Reese had the largest fish at over 24″.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had pretty good flounder fishing on board today with some fish up to just under 5 pounds.

Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins had good fishing with a few sea bass and some nice mahi.

Day began with a fine sunrise. We weren’t in position for great pics however, just captured the afterglow. Like mahi, a sunrise loses its finest colors fast too.

Stopped on the way off, as ever, to drop some reef blocks on a reef we’re building. Today’s reef material was deployed at the Tyler Long Memorial Reef. There young Mr. Liam and his Dad pushed our one-day future coral substrates to their new waterfront home.

Tried a couple mahi stops on the way to my first sea bass stop. At our second spot we caught an inshore dandy. Wouldn’t raise an eyebrow on an offshore boat; for us that fellow was big game fishing!

I looked and looked – went past my sea bass spot – kept hunting. Catch another pretty one. Oh man.. There’s a school of these around here somewhere!

And there was. Bigger than our usual, though smaller than we’d begun the day with, they were plenty big enough to cause mad confusion and spiderwebs of spectra. At times there’d be three and four running and jumping – I do enjoy it, and I didn’t leave the wheelhouse save for some pics.

Day ran away from me. Could have gotten several clients limited on mahi – far and away our best day yet – but I had advertised sea bass. I’d made the pool cbass only too and knew some regulars wanted em for dinner; we finished with some bottom fishing. Twelve ounce sinkers in a ripping current with a fussy bite; cbassing was tough.

Caught a few. Sure had a pool winner with plenty of contenders.

Will tomorrow be sea bass with a few mahi; Mahi with a few sea bass; Flounder around the rail? — or a high stinkin skunk..

Only one way to find out.

Cheers

Monty

