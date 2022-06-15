Before and After The Thunderstorms

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI!

We had some serious thunderstorms in and around Ocean City today with lightning, thunder and very heavy rain. The wind wasn’t too bad on shore, but it had the ocean a little messed up as the squalls moved through. Thankfully there was some decent fishing before and after the nasty weather.

Captain Ron Callis of Turnin’ Fins had a couple of tuna bites in the canyon today, but none turned into fish in the box. He did manage a nice day for his anglers anyway with some tasty tilefish for the fish cleaners.

Before the storms rolled through, Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters did a little inshore trolling that produced some very nice Spanish mackerel for his clients.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a trip before and after the storms and both produced some good fish. This morning it was some rockfish action at the route 50 bridge that produced some throwbacks and a 31″ keeper. This afternoon it was some fun bluefish action that produced six fish for the smoker.

Some longtime clients of Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a good time this evening catching and releasing some rockfish at the south jetty in the OC inlet.

Kevin McNelis got out after the storms for some dredging at the route 50 bridge that produced some rockfish and a big 31″ bluefish.

Hit the vid and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the Back Deck Fishing Report!