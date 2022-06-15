Before and After The Thunderstorms

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Before and After The Thunderstorms

By Scott Lenox

Before and After The Thunderstorms

Posted on June 14th, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI!

We had some serious thunderstorms in and around Ocean City today with lightning, thunder and very heavy rain.  The wind wasn’t too bad on shore, but it had the ocean a little messed up as the squalls moved through.  Thankfully there was some decent fishing before and after the nasty weather.

Captain Ron Callis of Turnin’ Fins had a couple of tuna bites in the canyon today, but none turned into fish in the box.  He did manage a nice day for his anglers anyway with some tasty tilefish for the fish cleaners.

Before the storms rolled through, Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters did a little inshore trolling that produced some very nice Spanish mackerel for his clients.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a trip before and after the storms and both produced some good fish.  This morning it was some rockfish action at the route 50 bridge that produced some throwbacks and a 31″ keeper.  This afternoon it was some fun bluefish action that produced six fish for the smoker.

Some longtime clients of Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a good time this evening catching and releasing some rockfish at the south jetty in the OC inlet.

Kevin McNelis got out after the storms for some dredging at the route 50 bridge that produced some rockfish and a big 31″ bluefish.

Hit the vid and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the Back Deck Fishing Report!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

boat on water bluewater yacht sales

Daily Angle

June 14, 2022
Before and After The Thunderstorms
Before and After The Thunderstorms

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI! We had some serious thunderstorms in and around Ocean City today with lightning, thunder and very heavy rain.  The wind wasn’t… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information