Before the Chill

By Scott Lenox

It’s cold right now folks….real cold for March. It’s supposed to get down into the 20’s tonight and only into the lower 40’s tomorrow. And with winds of 15 to 25 mph tomorrow it’s going to feel even colder. The cold weather is only supposed to last for a couple of days and then we warm back up to seasonal temps. There was some good fishing before this cold snap and hopefully it continues when it warms back up.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has had a couple of successful trips on the river the past few nights and is showing shooters a real good time. Captain Marc’s crews have seen some nice snakeheads and some very big catfish end up in the cooler.

The Spring Mix II crew had some OC locals fishing with them in Islamorada, FL today. John and Jacob Lewis had a great day with mango snapper up to 8 pounds, blackfin tuna and yellowtail snapper.

Big Bird Cropper is still enjoying his time in South Carolina where he’s catching red drum, striped bass and even some flounder.

Check out my recent solo rockfish trip to the route 90 bridge!