Better Flounder Fishing, Limits of Sea Bass and Dock Loads of Tuna

We had some nice weather today and thankfully the wind laid down nicely like the weatherman said it would. I had the opportunity to fish with Danny Winn and Big Bird Cropper over on the Chesapeake Bay today and we had a great time catching a Chesapeake Grand Slam (may have just made that up) which consisted of some bluefish, plenty of rockfish with three keepers and three keeper speckled trout. Big Bird was on fire with his Lil’ Roy and the Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG did the trick on some specks. It was a great trip with some great guys. Fishing over here in and around Ocean City was reel good too!

The tuna bite was a little better for some boat today and there were some very happy anglers because of it. Captain Brian Porter and the crew of the Boss Hogg had a terrific day with 11 yellowfin tuna and a very nice gaffer mahi. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pic!

The crew of Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese at the helm had a great day too with a pile of over a dozen yellowfin tuna on the dock at Sunset Marina.

The Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis went 6 yellowfin tuna for 9 bites while trolling offshore today.

The crew of RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman ended up with a nice pile of yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard had a good day of trolling with three yellowfin tuna with one jumbo.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk of the Spring Mix II put their anglers on three legal yellowfin tuna on today’s trip.

Sticking with a theme of three keeper yellowfin tuna I’ll add Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters to the list.

Ocean bottom fishing was good today with just a swell to contend with and lots of anglers went home with sea bass fillets. Captain Rick on the Judith M had a great trip with keeper bass around the rail.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite with the sea bass and at least one keeper flounder for the flounder slayer Ken Yuen.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some very good fishing today with several big fish on board.

Laid in last couple days for wind and CG inspection. Dang I hated to put that off, the inspection.. Waited for months on a part. It’s a common issue post-covid. Came in.

All’s well.

Passed in grand style.

Found a fairly ugly swell this morning; last of yesterday’s wind. Without any fresh breeze pushing, however, it diminished all day until becoming a gentle long-period easterly ground swell.

Sure didn’t have much use for my Hook sunglasses.

No sun.

Like em so much I have 3 pair already. Yes, they’re made by strong reef supporters Nike & Bob Pino at Optical Galleria; and yes, I’m hoping to get a pair for our Benelli Reef Raffle with drawings every week; but when I tested them against Costa, WX, & Maui Jim? Hook glasses came out on top. The worst of my tests was straight into a late afternoon sun. Other glasses hurt to look straight down my courseline with the sun so low. Hook did not. I picked their darkest lens just for that. Always do with every brand. There are better, lighter Hook lenses for watching baits—seeing into bluewater.

Dang sure sea bass didn’t mind sun’s absence, and I’ve yet to need a bluewater lens to find em. Bit pretty good most of the day. Ended up with a boat limit.

Seabass Bob boxed the day’s first. The pool winner was a true dandy, Doren Daniel’s was a nice one on any part of the coast.

A boat limit of sea bass in late June.. Rare bird.

Announced July reservations this morning. Poor Anna.

See “Fish Report 6/25/21” at morningstarfishing.com if interested. When you wonder how those folks booked the stern; they simply booked when it opened.

Couple days of southerlies coming. Beats nor’east winds for sure.

Well, used to. Seems like a southerly can be plenty rough anymore too.

Time will soon tell.

Regards

Monty

Flounder fishing in the back bay has improved over the past day or so with cleaner water moving in. The crew of the Miss Ocean City has seen some decent fishing with plenty of keeper action.

Sven Sheppard III and John Patrick Henry had a good day of floundering in the Thorofare today with three keepers. The guys used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with white Gulp and Sven used his JPR Rod to land fish of 17″, 17″ and 19 3/4″. All of the action took place on Sven’s boat 9 3/4…..Accio Flounder!

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has bought up some stock in 5 Hour Energy and Visine and has been putting it to good use lately. Captain Marc is showing shooters a great time both day and night for snakeheads and cow nosed and southern rays.