Big 105″ North Carolina Bluefin Tuna

By Scott Lenox

Man this fishing report every two weeks crap is for the birds! There hasn’t been much going on thanks to cold, wind and rain, but the weather shaped up a little this week and the forecast is showing a warming trend so spring must be right around the corner. There are signs of fishing life with some perch and crappie being caught in local waterways and with the calendar turning to March next week I’m sure I’ll have rockfish, tog and flounder in the near future. We’re almost there!

Speaking of crappie and perch, Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center in Pocomoke had been having some luck and getting reports of some pretty good fishing on the Pocomoke River. Matt has been putting folks on some keeper crappie and yellow perch and also on some nice catch and release pickerel.

There’s not a lot going on with the local Fish in OC fleet, but some of our partners to the south are having some great fishing. Captain Chris Watkowski and the crew of the Spring Mix II fishing out of Islamorada, FL have been having great success with their charters putting them on grouper, blackfin tuna, yellowtail, nice king mackerel and all kinds of other bottom fish.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey fishing out of Singer Island, FL have been seeing some great fishing too the past few weeks. Captain Joe has seen some decent sailfish action and some meat fish in the way of mackerel and mahi.

The big story….and I do mean BIG comes out of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina where the fleet has started to catch some giant bluefin tuna over the past few weeks. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the Fish in OC charter partner Ro Sham Bo got in on the action yesterday with a nice 92″ fish and then today he boated this beast of a 105″ fish! The giant bluefin had a core weight (head removed) of 469 pounds. Congratulations to Captain Willie and the crew.

Ro Sham Bo, Rhonda’s Osprey and Spring Mix are all chartering in their areas over the next couple of months so check them out under our Offshore Charters listings if you’re interested.

In our next episode of Hooked on OC I drop a little back bay knowledge on everyone to get you prepared and jazzed up for the coming season. We talk all the species, rigs, spots, baits….you name it for fishing in Ocean City, MD during the season. We hope you enjoy!