Big 553 Pound Thresher Shark

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was overcast today, but otherwise the winds were light and temperatures were nice so there were lots of anglers out taking advantage of the calm conditions. I even got to sneak out for a while this morning and release some short flounder.

The most impressive fish of the day today is the one I have the least details on. This HUGE thresher shark came in this afternoon to the Ocean City Fishing Center and about the only thing I got details on was that it was 553 pounds…..and I guess that’s the only detail that matters!

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor had a good day of trolling the Baltimore Canyon. They put their crew on a hand full of skippies, a small yellowfin tuna, one “under” bluefin tuna and a 53″ bluefin tuna on ballyhoo baits.

There were a few nice mahi catches in the Washington Canyon today for . Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search had the #gang out for some fun today and put some gaffers in the fish box.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a terrific day of fishing on the rip today with beautiful conditions and snapping sea bass.

Hi Scott,

Cbass were chewing today!

Light NE wind, overcast – a great crowd with a great catch. Even Hurricane Murray, bearer of the skunk flag just two days ago, about bagged out.

Tony Guinta of Lewes DE took everyone’s pool money today with an 18.5 inch sea bass. There were longer fish, but our balance beam tells the tale. And while some days folks are a bit camera shy – Not Today! Also pictured are Joe Costello & Chris Blaszhowski of West Chester PA – Joe, Chris, & Cole Weller of Martinsburg WV – Nino & Kurt Mazzagatti of PA – Ronald & Eli Hastings of PA – Fleming Hanson of Ocean View DE – Debbie, Larry, & Melanie Buller plus Cameron Boswell all of DE – Marilyn Rottier of Ellicott City MD – and Zachary Burchfield all the way from Baton Rouge LA!

The Jerome Handsberry party chartered the Judith M today for a full day of deep sea fishing out of Bahia Marina. Capt. John Bunting took the charter 15 to 20 miles offshore to some natural and artificial reefs where anglers used clams and squid for bait and the sea bass were chewing. They caught over 100 sea bass, approximately 60 in the 13″ to 17″ range, many double headers, as well as a catch and release tautog and a 33″ eel.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters fished ocean structure today and reported a decent pick of sea bass with tons of throwbacks.

Flounder fishing has been pretty good again on the high tide where the clean water can be found. Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished this evening on the incoming tide and put this angler on a nice 22 1/2″ flattie.

John from the Oceanic Pier submitted a couple of photos through Bob Haltmeier of some keeper rockfish that have come from the pier the past few days.

Mike Razmus took a trip to Mystic Islands, NJ today to fish with Kyle Pippet and Dave Broadwater in the first annual Raging Raymond Fluke Tournament and used the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink to take first place honors and the fluke calcutta.