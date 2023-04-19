Big Bridge Rock

By Scott Lenox

The wind that was forecast didn’t start right away today, but by late morning it was cranking out of the west. The bay was way chopped up and I saw zero boats in the Thorofare so I’m not sure how much fishing was going on. Hopefully the wind didn’t churn up the back bay too much so fishing stays as good as it has been.

William Hausmann aka donglifee of the Always Bent fishing crew was fishing the route 50 bridge last night when he landed his personal best 40″+ rockfish on a swim bait. Catching a 40″ striper from a boat is hard enough, but from the heights of the route 50 bridge it’s even more impressive.

The Fitzhugh clan was fishing Wachapreague, VA with Deadly Tackle Deadly Doubles in white and chartreuse and found a bench full of keeper flounder!

Check out the easiest snell you’ll ever learn. Subscribe!