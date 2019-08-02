By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a beautiful day today in and around Ocean City as we welcomed August and the busiest tournament month of the summer. The ocean was flat calm for most of the day and there were plenty of boats out taking advantage of it.

There has been some reely good cobia fishing over the past few weeks and calm days like today have been the best of it. Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” of Spring Mix II and Jacob Lewis were out on the ocean today and had an awesome day of cobia fishing. The guys used bucktails to catch and release 12 cobia and boat this jumbo 63 pounder.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey is charter fishing this week, but he’s still scouting for next week’s White Marlin Open. Today Captain Joe had some good fishing putting his anglers on three catch and release whites.

Ocean bottom fishing was a little better today for the fleet as some fish decided to bite. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported some good flounder fishing with fish up to 4 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a better bite today as well over ocean structure.

Hi Scott,

Today’s weather so much nicer than yesterday’s; the bite a bit better too.

Scott Mangus of Roanoke VA was high hook for the day with 10 keeper sea bass, he also took everyone’s pool money with his 18 incher.

Young Timothy Sedaca carried his weight with some keepers..

Paul Coughlin of OC MD had the larger of our two flounder today, a 17.5 incher.

We also had about a dozen peanut mahi..

Bottlenose & Atlantic Spotted Dolphin sure gave us a couple good shows..

Pictured in the group snap are Joe McNeil of Pittsburgh PA – Paul Caughlun of OC MD – Bill Martin & Richie Reed of New Castle DE – Leon Stauffer of TerreHill PA – Fisher Magnus of Winston Salem VA – Jacob & Santiago Sedaca of McLean VA – and, all the way from Oakland California!, George Bibbins.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished the outgoing tide at the route 50 bridge today and put his anglers on about 20 rockfish releases in about an hour and a half.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing took advantage of the nice weather today and put his shooters on some nice action for southern rays.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier reported in that more and more flounder are being caught at the pier in the past few days and more and more kids are getting in on the action.