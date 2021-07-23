Big Fish Classic Has Record 112 Boats and Over $1.2 Million in Prize Money

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid for the Daily Angle at Sunset Marina!

I just got back from registration and Captain’s Meeting for the 8th Annual Huk Big Fish Classic and I can now tell you it’s going to be a real good one! In just 8 short years the Big Fish Classic has grown to a record participation of 112 boats and a record purse of over $1.2 Million. I spoke to several crews fishing this weekend and they are all excited to get on the ocean and start competing for this record payout. The weather looks great for both “windows” and there are lots of “Big” fish around. Scales are tomorrow and Saturday from 4 PM until 9 PM and Sunday from 4 PM until 8 PM. I’ll be there to Emcee the event with my buddy “Coconut” Hedges as official weigh master and the Hooked on OC crew and myself will be bringing it to you live all weekend. If you can’t get there in person make sure to watch online at www.BigFishClassic.com

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey found some tunas that guys fishing the Big Fish Classic will be happy about when he put some stud yellowfins in the boat. Captain Joe’s crew tugged on nine yellowfin that made it to the dock at Sunset Marina.

The crew of the Ocean City Girl had to hang on for some of today’s trip, but they managed a boat limit of sea bass and a bonus mahi.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a good day with his customers at the route 50 bridge. Captain Wayne put them on some throwback rockfish action with some fish just missing the 28″ minimum.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star said it was, “right nautical” today, but the sea bass were chewing too so…..

Right nautical today..

NW forecast should have had more North in it.

Like all north.

Finally did fall out like they said it would – got nice on the way home. Wind “Falling Out” was after my wheelhouse cabinet drawers ‘fell out’ & everything in the top of my tackle box fell out too.

Looks like a grenade went off up here.. Usually does.

Remember “52 pickup” when you were a kid?

Vic got to play “250 pickup” with a box of various sized hooks..

Derned if the sea bass didn’t bite though..

Holly Diggins, up from Florida; and her niece, Camryn, were our guest reef builders today.

Once the blocks splashed we pressed on.

Just one limit this saucy day (that’s what Dale Fanale of York PA does) but over half the boat was in double digits. Nice fish too.

Given sea conditions?

Works.

Terry Stewart of Fort Washington MD put everyone’s dreams of pool money to bed.

Tomorrow’s another day. Calmer they say..

Cheers

Monty

Shooting was good for folks joining Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing today and they found some big ol’ southern rays in the south bay.