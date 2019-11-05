Big Flounder and A Big Sheep

By Scott Lenox

Coming to you from the beautiful Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, Bahamas the weather is absolutely beautiful….. I hear it was nice back in Ocean City too and there were some good fish to show for it.

Captain Chase Eberle and his crew on Chasin Tides Charters had a crazy good day on the ocean today. Captain Chase put the guys on a pile of sea bass, a couple of false albacore, a 26” flounder and a big 11 pound sheepshead.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was able to get where he wanted to go today and found drop and reel sea bass fishing again.

Hi Scott,

Sun already up as we cleared lines in “Fall Back” time; we dropped 21 lg blocks & a reef pyramid at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef before steaming further off. Our run was interrupted several times as fat false albacore (Little Tunny in the ID book) bit our trolling feathers.

Where yesterday safety mandated we stay tight to the beach; today we ambled a good bit deeper, set anchors once and boxed out on sea bass.

Sure was a pretty sight. I sure enjoy One Stop Shopping. I tried to tell folks today was going to be nice.. Tomorrow/Tuesday looks doable & Thursday looks to be another ‘calm before the storm.’

Wild Bill Giordano of DelMar DE won the pool with his 19.5 inch sea bass. Had there been 2nd & 3rd place he might have swept them all! Bill was also first to box-out. Everyone else wasn’t far behind ..except for a while it appeared as though our very own Prince of Portliness, that Man/Myth/Legend of Ocean City Fishing Fame—Hurricane Murray Adams his dern self would be unable to overcome his “Low Man” slump from yesterday. Mojo revived at last, he limited out second to last.

That’s how Luck goes. On Murray’s previous fishing spree several weeks ago, The Hurricane was first to bag out every trip.

Lucy Miller of Felton DE boxed em up swiftly – was third to bag out. Here Lucy attempts to console The Hurricane by, (for once today & only once!) having a smaller fish than his.

Repairer of All Reels, Dr Dennis of Atlantic Tackle, came along for some sport. One can never be sure.. I told his wife, Denise, to keep clipping coupons for Mrs Paul’s Fishsticks until she heard otherwise. There was no real cause for concern, of course. Dennis even had a bonus triggerfish atop his sea bass limit today.

Dianne Schilling from Millsboro DE shows off a nice double & also bagged out quickly.

All today’s clients got in the group snap. Joe & Dianne Schilling – Tom Gruver Of Annapolis MD – Bill Chaney & Chip Stewart of Magnolia DE – and Tom Kuzsma of Snow Hill MD

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had to make two stops to limit his customers out today. Capatain Chris saw a nice catch with sea bass up to 3.5 pounds and flounder up to 4.5 pounds.

My man Big Bird Cropper fished the bay today and had much success using his World Famous Roy Rig. Bird had several small rockfish and this 32.5” keeper.

Joe Bish messaged in today and said the rockfish are snapping at the route 90 bridge.