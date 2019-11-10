Big November Doormat Flounder

Pretty saucy first thing. Leftover wind swell made everyone aware they were in the ocean. Came glassy calm by midday. Dropped 21 blocks and a reef pyramid & got to work.

Wasn’t a perfect bite, but almost. Dern sure had a slug of em on the sounder..

ManMythLegend Hurricane Murray got a quick jump on SeaBass Bob—was up 5 keepers right out of the gate. Then Murray hit a lull. Bob had today’s first limit while Hurricane was still in single digits.

Bill Keefer of Mechanicsburg PA was next to box his limit (shown here trying like heck to hold ALL his fish. Bill also had a good sized trigger.)

Soon everyone bagged out. Then even the seasickers had a few.

(Additionally, we have an epic battle for fairness in fisheries regulation just over the horizon. This will be the greatest fight since the 2009 emergency sea bass closure but involves every species under management! I'll have deep research in the Fish Reports..)

Emmett Mobley of Baltimore shows off a keeper double.

Brandon Ervin of Washington DC had a mess of keeper doubles.

Xurang Jiang from Rockport MD caught a limit.

Also pictured in the group snap are Steve & Chris Koawl of Severna Park MD – Roderick Ervin from DC – Brian Fenstermacher of Quakertown PA – Tim Aldinger Sr. Of York PA took the pool with his 18 in sea bass – & Dave Bailey.

I had some late reports come in from the terrific offshore fishing the other day and they are definitely worth sharing now. Charles Storm and his crew had a crazy good day of fishing on Thursday when they landed these five bigeye tuna on their trip to the canyons.

Austin Ensor and the #gang on Primary Search didn’t have much luck with the swordfish the other day, but they did put this jumbo bigeye in the boat. Austin estimated the fish at about 150 pounds.

My man Big Bird Cropper had a good day Roy Rigging’ in the Ocean City inlet today. Bird caught and released about 15 rockfish and he also caught 6 red drum around 20″ each.

David Moore has been having some luck at the Oceanic Pier lately. The other day it was some nice tautog and some puppy drum.