Big Ol’ Bigeyes

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I have to apologize for the late report this evening, but I was busy fishing in Alaska…..so it’s a sorry, not sorry! We had an absolute blast today fishing out of Ketchikan, Alaska with Captain Bill of Alaska Strike Zone Fishing. I took the last spot so no fish for me, but the other four anglers combined to release three short king salmon (under 28”) and my wife Kristen hooked and caught her own pink salmon that will be our lunch on our cruise ship tomorrow. We also got to see a bald eagle swoop down and grab one of the released kings just feet from the boat so that was cool too.

Fishing was good at home in OC today again and the weather was absolutely beautiful from what I hear. There were a few white marlin released offshore with some yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin tuna mixed in there as well. Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI had another great day with yellowfin and bigeye tuna up to 108 pounds.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker found five nice yellowfin out in the canyon today and then he brought his crew inshore where they landed a bluefin for the box as well.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey was on the meat again today putting this angler on another stud tuna fish.

Captain Corey Kennington and the crew of the Boss Hogg put a big yellowfin tuna on the dock today and also released a white marlin.

My man Mike Hatcher and the boys had a crazy good day out in the canyon today when they boated three bigeyes and all of them went over 100 pounds.

Brian from the Late BITE reported in today with a healthy bull mahi that they picked up while trolling the Washington canyon.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported beautiful sea conditions today and a good sea bass bite with fish to 3 pounds coming over the rail.

The Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins at the helm saw a fussy bite today, but as usual found plenty of fish for the cooler.

Hi Scott,

Days like today make you appreciate the late fall bite. FussyFussyFussy!

But we kept after it. Some folks ended the day with a decent fish fry, others probably didn’t.

It was that kind of bite.

Sure had some pretty cbass though. Dave Chenoweth of BelAir MD took everyone’s pool money with a 17.5 inch knothead – it was super close among contenders.

Also pictured are Laura Hoffman of Gaithersburg MD – Jim Bertke of New Brenan OH – Matt VanHorn of Lewistown PA – & Brian Dennis also from BelAir MD

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters is becoming the triggerfish whisperer as he finessed another basket full of the tasty leather skins to the boat.

Donnie Post and Jack Driver used Gulp baits in the east channel to coax some nice flounder into the net. Donnie’s biggest fish went 4.7 pounds and Jack’s went 5.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the candle at both ends again as he puts clients on some good shooting both day and night.