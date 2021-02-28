Big Ol’ Catfish

By Scott Lenox

With a little bit warmer weather the past few days I’ve been chomping at the bit to get out and do a little fishing myself and though the rockfish and flounder haven’t shown up opportunities are growing every week as the weather warms up. Crappie, bass and white and yellow perch are now being caught on the local rivers and ponds and yesterday I got to take advantage of an invite to do some river fishing of my own.

I joined Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing for a morning of cat fishing and we had a great time. We used some fresh, but still nasty mud shad for bait and had some good luck with both channel and blue catfish in just a couple of hours. The biggest catfish I’ve ever caught was a measly 14 or so inches before yesterday, but Captain Marc put me on a big blue catfish that weighed almost 16 pounds. Well shy of the MD state record of 84 pounds, but my personal best so I’ll take it. Blue catfish are an invasive species here in Maryland as well so we did our part in ridding the area of a few that are messing up some of the local ecosystem. It was easy, fun fishing!