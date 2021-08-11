Big Ol’ Mahi

By Scott Lenox

There was a pretty good bite in the canyons today for some of the offshore fleet with blue marlin, white marlin, some tunas and some big ol’ mahis being caught. There were also some mahis caught on one of our inshore party boats so I guess it was a mahi kind of day.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker had a crazy good day in the canyons today with a bunch of offshore species including some tunas and some big mahi. The biggest of the bunch was a huge 49 pounder and Captain Jeremy said they lost another mahi “that may have been bigger.”

Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day of trolling off the beach today as well with two blue marlin releases. Captain Mike said one of them was large enough that if it were caught in next week’s MidAtlantic Tournament that it would, “take a ride home.”

Captain Ron Callis and his crew on Turnin’ Fins had a nice day offshore today going two for two on white marlin and putting some very nice tunas in the fish box.

There was some good fishing for the ocean going party boat fleet today and lots of anglers went home with fish. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing with some nice flounder on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some sea bass on today’s trip….and some mahi for his happy clients