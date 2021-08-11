Big Ol’ Mahi

Posted on August 10th, 2021
There was a pretty good bite in the canyons today for some of the offshore fleet with blue marlin, white marlin, some tunas and some big ol’ mahis being caught. There were also some mahis caught on one of our inshore party boats so I guess it was a mahi kind of day.
Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker had a crazy good day in the canyons today with a bunch of offshore species including some tunas and some big mahi. The biggest of the bunch was a huge 49 pounder and Captain Jeremy said they lost another mahi “that may have been bigger.”
Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day of trolling off the beach today as well with two blue marlin releases. Captain Mike said one of them was large enough that if it were caught in next week’s MidAtlantic Tournament that it would, “take a ride home.”
Captain Ron Callis and his crew on Turnin’ Fins had a nice day offshore today going two for two on white marlin and putting some very nice tunas in the fish box.
There was some good fishing for the ocean going party boat fleet today and lots of anglers went home with fish. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing with some nice flounder on today’s trip.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some sea bass on today’s trip….and some mahi for his happy clients
Folks on vacation, out to maybe catch some dinner – nearly all with no concern for freezing any fish from today’s trip: today’s anglers enjoyed the best bite I’ve had this year.
On mahi.
Had family and friends out yesterday targeting mahi. Couldn’t buy one. Enjoyable regardless for sea bass.
Today? Mahi dern near jumping in the boat. One young man even had a double on a sea bass rig.
Way of it I suppose.
I strongly suspect today’s bite will NOT become the norm.
Cheers
This father and son team had a great day on board the Ocean City Girl putting their limit of sea bass in the fish box.
This lucky angler fished on the Lucky Break with Captain Jason Mumford today and landed this stud of a grey trout (weakfish).
Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a good morning trip with plenty of throwback flounder action and this keeper.
Caleb Powell used our Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse to land these three nice keeper flounder up to 19″ near the route 50 bridge.