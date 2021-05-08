Big Ol’ Rockfish and Some Limits of Flounder

By Scott Lenox

The weather has certainly gotten cooler over the past few days after that strong front pushed through the other night, but fishing is still very good if you ask me. There are more and more flounder being caught in the bay, tautog season is finishing up very strong and there are some big rockfish moving inshore over the past couple of days.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice OCRF trip today and put a couple of tog in the boat in the meantime.

Took 11 pyramids poured by Bear Concrete and 50 blocks from among many truckloads donated by York Building Products out to Victor Apollo’s Memorial Reef this morning. Sure made a nice accompanying set to existing reef.

Only had Tim Apollo plus mates Brian & Vic aboard. Asked em if they’d like to do some tog fishing…

Have been on a tear with reef building in the covid period. Continuing the run; suddenly there are two huge new projects. I’m supremely confident we’ll sink two tugs in coming months – at under $100K its pretty well locked in. Need to raise money? Sure! But doable.. If donating for charts consider upping your ante this year. We’ll put that coin to work!

The second project will fly past that $100K mark.. Two big barges; & surely we’d want concrete precast aboard also – pipe and such. Oyyy.. Big Money! But Maybe!

Been mighty busy with life’s demands. Now making more time for reef building too.. It’s all working. Let’s build some reef!

Cheers!

Monty

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a day with a couple of keeper tautog and some keeper flounder.

Yesterday Blake Gunther and the crew had a very good day of tautog fishing with fish into the double digits and some jumbo sea bass up to 17″ that were released.

Kevin McNelis and Pat McGean had a fantastic day of flounder fishing Ocean City’s back bays today when they landed a two man limit of fish on white Gulp and minnow combos.

David Moore has had some great luck with the rockfish fishing the surf of Assateague Island the past few days. David has had fish of 45″, 46″ and 50″ on live sand fleas. The fish were all over slot and released.

Last night Buddy Martin was fishing the rocks near the route 5o bridge when he landed this beautiful slot rockfish that was 34 1/2″. Buddy was fishing the outgoing tide with 1 1/2 oz jighead and swim shad and also caught 6 other fish between 24″ and 27 1/2″.

Jordan Helsel and his buddy Steve had some fun catching and releasing some short rockfish at the north jetty today and Steve was able to catch his first ever keeper flounder as well. The flounder at a Deadly Double in the Thorofare and the rock were caught on Roy Rigs.